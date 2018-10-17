Video shows aftermath of alleged assault of Justin Fareed staffer
Isaac Schick, an employee of the Justin Fareed for Congress campaign, says he was assaulted by a Paso Robles resident. Video of the aftermath shows the resident and the staffer getting into a verbal argument.
Street safety improvements have been completed along Laurel Lane which include reducing the crossing distance for pedestrians, removing a travel lane so pedestrians only cross three legs of traffic rather than four and a high-visibility crosswalk.
Volunteers and participants surf in Avila Beach during Operation Surf, a week-long program for wounded veterans and active-duty military. Operation Surf is in its 10th year and operates up and down California.
Cal Poly held a memorial service for student Jordan Grant on Wednesday at the University Union Plaza. Jordan Grant, 18, of Plano, Texas, was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday, October 7, 2018, on Highway 101 near Arroyo Grande, California.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Sunday, October 7, 2018, as seen in this view from Pismo Beach. The booster of the rocket made a return landing at the base for the first time.
Morro Bay celebrated 37th Annual Harbor Festival, food included fresh seafood oysters, shrimp, BBQ albacore, rock fish, and chowder. There were sailboat races and water craft demonstrations in the Bay and musical entertainment all day long.
Tom Whaley of San Luis Obispo, California, shares some of his fondest memories of his wife Christine who was able to get a prescription to end her life recently, after almost 6 years of battling terminal cancer.