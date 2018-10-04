Hundreds of scarecrows return to the streets of Cambria for 2018’s festival

The 10th annual Cambria Scarecrow Festival is underway in October 2018. Hundreds of scarecrows line the streets of the northern San Luis Obispo County, California, town.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service