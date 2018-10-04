‘That was Christine in a nutshell’: SLO man remembers wife weeks after her death
Tom Whaley of San Luis Obispo, California, shares some of his fondest memories of his wife Christine who was able to get a prescription to end her life recently, after almost 6 years of battling terminal cancer.
Instagram TV was seen shooting an internal video on the Oceano Dunes in San Luis Obispo County, California on Sunday, September 30, 2018. California State Parks confirmed the social media company was there.
Republican candidate for California Governor John Cox takes a walk through Farmers Market in San Luis Obispo on Thursday, September 27, 2018. Cox talked with potential voters about housing and education.
On Aug. 23, 2018, Fred Raymond Knight II of Atascadero was arrested for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old. He was listed on the Megan's Law website as living at 5580 Traffic Way, across the street from Colony Park in Atascadero, California.