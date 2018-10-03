Emergency crews extract SLO man from crash on Highway 154

Firefighters and emergency crews help extract a San Luis Obispo, California, man from his truck after a crash on Highway 154. The California Highway Patrol said the man suffered major injuries.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service