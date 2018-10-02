Mugshots from SLO County Jail: September 2018

San Luis Obispo County Jail.
Chris Lynn Berdoll, 48, of Atascadero was arrested Monday, September 10, 2018, on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
Larry Charles Harvey, 27, was arrested Friday, September 21, 2018 on suspicion of burglary and a parole violation.
John Guevara, 23, was arrested Sunday, September 16, 2018 on suspicion of commercial burglary, possessing burglary tools and prowling.
Jose Armando Montes Guillen, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested Saturday, September 22, 2018 on suspicion of burglary.
Brian Greer, 51, of Paso Robles, was arrested Sunday, September 30, 2018, on suspicion of driving under the influence.
