California governor candidate John Cox visits SLO Farmers Market

Republican candidate for California Governor John Cox takes a walk through Farmers Market in San Luis Obispo on Thursday, September 27, 2018. Cox talked with potential voters about housing and education.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service