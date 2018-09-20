Pismo Beach plans for Pier Plaza redesign include new bathroom, less parking
Pismo Beach, California, is considering a redesign project for its downtown Pier Plaza area that would include a stage, vintage Airstream trailers, farmers market space, slides, new bathrooms and less parking.
Cuesta College's ceramics program invited students, staff members and the public to the San Luis Obispo, California, campus to mix more than 6,000 pounds of clay with their feet. Th clay is used by students during the semester.
San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department created EatSafeSLO.org so residents and visitors can see recent inspection reports. Here's how to search restaurants, grocery stores and school cafeterias.
Blue Green algae can be toxic and cause rashes, skin and eye irritation, gastrointestinal problems or, at high doses, serious illness or death. Warnings have been issued for Laguna Lake in San Luis Obispo, California.
A former teacher from Citrus Heights, California, who now lives in San Luis Obispo wrote a book about her class writing letters to an 800-pound pig from Firebaugh in the 1970s. Now, she wants to reconnect with her former students.
Jon Akeman plays music in front of Ross Dress for Less in San Luis Obispo hoping to a little cash on a recent afternoon. Akeman, who is homeless, struggles with mental health and the lack of resources for him as a senior citizen.
San Luis Obispo County Jail had the sixth-highest inmate death rate of all California counties over the last five years, according to newly released data reviewed by The Tribune and The Sacramento Bee.