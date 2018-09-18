Alex Bar-B-Q building reduced to rubble in Shell Beach

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department created EatSafeSLO.org so residents and visitors can see recent inspection reports. Here's how to search restaurants, grocery stores and school cafeterias.
Blue Green algae can be toxic and cause rashes, skin and eye irritation, gastrointestinal problems or, at high doses, serious illness or death. Warnings have been issued for Laguna Lake in San Luis Obispo, California.
A former teacher from Citrus Heights, California, who now lives in San Luis Obispo wrote a book about her class writing letters to an 800-pound pig from Firebaugh in the 1970s. Now, she wants to reconnect with her former students.
Jon Akeman plays music in front of Ross Dress for Less in San Luis Obispo hoping to a little cash on a recent afternoon. Akeman, who is homeless, struggles with mental health and the lack of resources for him as a senior citizen.
San Luis Obispo County Jail had the sixth-highest inmate death rate of all California counties over the last five years, according to newly released data reviewed by The Tribune and The Sacramento Bee.
The 70th annual Pinedorado, the Cambria Lions Club’s annual Labor Day weekend celebration, began with the start of the annual parade at Bridge Street, with kids, equestrians, classic cars, first responders, marching bands and faux lions.
