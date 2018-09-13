SLO police asking for help finding at-risk missing man

San Luis Obispo police are asking for help finding a missing SLO man who is considered at-risk.

The man, 28-year-old Spencer Vanderheyden, was reported missing Thursday by concerned family members, the police department said in a tweet.

“Due to the circumstances surrounding his disappearance he is considered ‘at risk,’” the police department said in a tweet. Additional information, such as where Vanderheyden was last seen, was not available.

Police ask anyone with information about Vanderheyden to call them at 805-781-7312.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Spencer Vanderheyden (28 yrs) is a San Luis Obispo resident who was reported missing today by concerned family members. Due to circumstances surrounding his disappearance he is considered "at risk". Please contact us if you have info. regarding his whereabouts. (805) 781-7312 TS pic.twitter.com/geziOf8AN3 — Deanna Cantrell (@slopdchief) September 13, 2018