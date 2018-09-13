SLO police asking for help finding at-risk missing man

San Luis Obispo police are asking for help finding a missing SLO man who is considered at-risk.
The man, 28-year-old Spencer Vanderheyden, was reported missing Thursday by concerned family members, the police department said in a tweet.
“Due to the circumstances surrounding his disappearance he is considered ‘at risk,’” the police department said in a tweet. Additional information, such as where Vanderheyden was last seen, was not available.
Police ask anyone with information about Vanderheyden to call them at 805-781-7312.
