Watch adorable dogs take flight at Dog Splash Days in Templeton

The 70th annual Pinedorado, the Cambria Lions Club’s annual Labor Day weekend celebration, began with the start of the annual parade at Bridge Street, with kids, equestrians, classic cars, first responders, marching bands and faux lions.
California’s Morro Bay Aquarium, once called “America’s worst aquarium,” is closing. The Central Coast Aquarium in Avila Beach, a marine science education center, could take over the SLO County business.
Napping sea otters in Morro Bay look cute — but don't disturb them. Their lives are spent foraging, and they consume 25 percent of their body weight every day in shellfish. Learn more from a Morro Bay Natural History Museum docent.
Hundreds of dune buggies drove across the sand at the Oceano Dunes in San Luis Obispo County, California, for the second Dune Buggy Reunion. The event featured a parade, outdoor movie and freestyle hill climbs.