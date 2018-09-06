Head-on crash on Highway 41 near Kettleman City kills two, ties up traffic

A head-on crash killed two people on Highway 41 near Kettleman City, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The accident was reported about 3:30 p.m. Thursday about halfway between Kettleman City and the Reef City crossroads. It is just south of Utica Avenue.
Officer Steve Schuh said a dark gray Dodge Ram pickup was driving south on Highway 41 then veered into the path of a white GMC driving north.
The driver and passenger of the GMC were killed, and two backseat passengers had minor injuries, Schuh said.
The driver of the Ram was taken the hospital in critical condition.
The names of the deceased and the driver of the Dodge truck were not released.
The road is closed at Highway 41 and 33, and traffic is being diverted to Highway 33. It is estimated to reopen around 8 p.m. Thursday.
