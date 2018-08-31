Morro Bay looks to add a state-of-the-art aquarium on the Embarcadero

California’s Morro Bay Aquarium, once called “America’s worst aquarium,” is closing. The Central Coast Aquarium in Avila Beach, a marine science education center, could take over the SLO County business.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service