Man hit by train in San Luis Obispo

Napping sea otters in Morro Bay look cute — but don't disturb them. Their lives are spent foraging, and they consume 25 percent of their body weight every day in shellfish. Learn more from a Morro Bay Natural History Museum docent.
Hundreds of dune buggies drove across the sand at the Oceano Dunes in San Luis Obispo County, California, for the second Dune Buggy Reunion. The event featured a parade, outdoor movie and freestyle hill climbs.
Come along on a walking tour of San Luis Obispo, a well-preserved city that has retained much of its history. From outlaw tales to adobe life to railroad history, Secret SLO's tours satisfy the curious.