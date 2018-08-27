SLO firefighter made it to ‘Ninja Warrior’ finals — but he’s foiled by a Jumping Spider

It was all going great until the Jumping Spider.

After making it through the qualifiers to the Las Vegas nationals of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior”, San Luis Obispo firefighter Thomas Kofron, 31, tragically fell during the first round of finals on Monday night — losing out on his chance to win $1 million.

Kofron made it through the first three obstacles with his family and friends looking on (all of them wearing plastic red firefighter helmets).

Notably, he made it through the “Double Dipper” a sliding, swoop-shaped obstacle that took out several of the top contenders, even breaking one veteran competitor’s ankle.

But then came the Jumping Spider, where Kofron had to bounce from a trampoline to a space between two walls, and spider crawl between them, suspended above the water below.

Spoiler: he didn’t make it.

“I didn’t get deep enough into the wall,” a drenched Kofron said after the course.

Kofron, a Ventura native who graduated from Cal Poly in 2009, has worked for Cal Fire for about seven years.

Kofron previously told The Tribune that his firefighter training gives him an edge on his fellow “American Ninja Warrior” athletes. He also credited one of his favorite hobbies, rock climbing, with helping him through the show’s challenging courses.

In all, 12 competitors Monday night completed round one. Next week, the second group of finalists will attempt round one. All who make it through will move on to the second, final round, for a chance to win the grand prize.

