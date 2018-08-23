Eat, groom, sleep, repeat: A day in the life of a Morro Bay sea otter

Napping sea otters in Morro Bay look cute — but don't disturb them. Their lives are spent foraging, and they consume 25 percent of their body weight every day in shellfish. Learn more from a Morro Bay Natural History Museum docent.
Take a tour of Morro Bay in 1948

What did Morro Bay, California, look like in the 1940s? An 8mm video shot in 1948 by Cayucos resident Vic Hansen shows how much the San Luis Obispo County city has changed in the years after World War II.

