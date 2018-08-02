Mugshots from SLO County Jail: July 2018

San Luis Obispo County Jail.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Sergio Arturo Flores, 18, of Santa Maria was arrested Monday, July 2, 2018, on suspicion of robbery and obstructing or resisting a police officer.
Wilson Ricardo Cortez, 20, of Santa Maria was arrested Monday, July 2, 2018, on suspicion of robbery and obstructing or resisting a police officer.
David Carl Angello, 42, of Ocean was arrested Saturday, July 7, 2018, on suspicion of felony vandalism, brandishing a firearm at a peace officer, and resisting a peace officer by means of threats or violence.
Vernon Pete Gray, 35, of San Luis Obispo was arrested Thursday, July 19, 2018, on suspicion of indecent exposure and a parole violation.
Angel Garcia, 26, of Paso Robles was arrested Sunday, July 15, 2018, for having outstanding warrants.
Daniel Jay Romo, 24, of Paso Robles was arrested Sunday, July 15, 2018, for having outstanding warrants and a probation violation.
Felipe Palacios, 40, of San Miguel was arrested Sunday, July 15, 2018, on suspicion of a probation violation.
Ivan Sandoval Farias, 21, of Templeton was arrested Sunday, July 15, 2018, on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and having outstanding warrants.
Jabus Collins, 21, of Paso Robles was arrested Sunday, July 15, 2018, on suspicion of a probation violation.
Jesus Enrique Gilr, 24, of San Miguel was arrested Sunday, July 15, 2018, on suspicion of possessing narcotics and probation violations.
John Raymond Ybarra, 56, of San Miguel was arrested Sunday, July 15, 2018, on suspicion of a probation violation.
Juan Manuel Contreras-Garcia, 40, of Paso Robles was arrested Sunday, July 15, 2018, on suspicion of a probation violation.
Lisa Jerriann Becerra, 46, of Paso Robles was arrested Sunday, July 15, 2018, for having outstanding warrants and a probation violation.
Manuel Padilla, 35, of San Miguel was arrested Sunday, July 15, 2018, for having three outstanding warrants.
Oscar Romero, 23, of San Miguel was arrested Sunday, July 15, 2018, on suspicion of a parole violation.
Ronald Lee Coates, 18, of San Miguel was arrested Sunday, July 15, 2018, on suspicion of possessing narcotics and a probation violation.
Chris Casas, 20, of Fresno was arrested Tuesday, July 17, 2018, on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of stolen property and several misdemeanor warrants.
Mario Aquino, 28, of Fresno was arrested Tuesday, July 17, 2018, on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of stolen property and several misdemeanor warrants.
Matthew William Meyer, 20, of Paso Robles was arrested Thursday, July 26, 2018, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Matthew Malloy, 38, of Paso Robles was arrested Sunday, July 29, 2018, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
