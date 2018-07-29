1 killed in truck crash near Cuesta Grade

One person was killed Sunday evening when a pickup truck apparently rolled over and crashed, officials said.
The crash happened about 5:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident information page. A silver Chevrolet pickup truck overturned on southbound Highway 101 just south of Reservoir Canyon, near Fox Hollow Road.
A Cal Fire captain on scene said one person died in the crash. Additional information was not immediately available.
Tribune photographer David Middlecamp contributed to this story.

