Cholame Y crash involving military vehicle results in 1 death

The Wellsona Road and Highway 101 intersection in Paso Robles, California, has seen about 20 car crashes since 2011, and seven were fatal. Caltrans plans to put an underpass just south of the intersection.
For two decades, Boo Boos Record store has hosted an event where kids can sing, dance and listen to music together. SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon has been influential in keeping the program open, store owner Mike White says.
Executive Director Doug Jenzen gives the countdown as the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center's sphinx head is unveiled for the public. It is one of the latest finds from the set of Cecil B. DeMille's silent movie masterpiece "The Ten Commandments."
Every Tuesday during the evening commute, since Donald Trump was sworn in as president, an informal protest has formed at the corner of South Bay Boulevard and Los Osos Valley Road in Los Osos, California.
Grant Desme at age 24 was an Oakland A's prospect when he decided to enter the priesthood. Now, the former Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo baseball star has returned to professional baseball with the Lancaster Barnstormers.
The first cars drive along the newly opened section of Highway 1 across the Mud Creek Slide on the Big Sur Coast on Wednesday. Drone video shows the progress that crews made to restore the historic road.
The California Mid-State Fair crowned Paso Robles, California, native Ashley Davis, a Cal Poly SLO student, as its 2018 pageant winner on Tuesday. Runner-up contestants were from Oceano and San Miguel.
The first cars drive along the newly opened section of Highway 1 across the Mud Creek Slide near Big Sur Wednesday morning. The road was closed for over a year after the massive landslide wiped out Hwy. 1.
Bronson Harmon lost his Cal Poly wrestling scholarship after video of him using an obscene gesture and homophobic slur during the Families Belong Together March in Modesto on June 30 surfaced on social media.