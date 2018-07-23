See the sphinx head unveiled at the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center
Executive Director Doug Jenzen gives the countdown as the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center's sphinx head is unveiled for the public. It is one of the latest finds from the set of Cecil B. DeMille's silent movie masterpiece "The Ten Commandments."
For two decades, Boo Boos Record store has hosted an event where kids can sing, dance and listen to music together. SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon has been influential in keeping the program open, store owner Mike White says.
Every Tuesday during the evening commute, since Donald Trump was sworn in as president, an informal protest has formed at the corner of South Bay Boulevard and Los Osos Valley Road in Los Osos, California.
Grant Desme at age 24 was an Oakland A's prospect when he decided to enter the priesthood. Now, the former Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo baseball star has returned to professional baseball with the Lancaster Barnstormers.
The first cars drive along the newly opened section of Highway 1 across the Mud Creek Slide on the Big Sur Coast on Wednesday. Drone video shows the progress that crews made to restore the historic road.
The California Mid-State Fair crowned Paso Robles, California, native Ashley Davis, a Cal Poly SLO student, as its 2018 pageant winner on Tuesday. Runner-up contestants were from Oceano and San Miguel.
Bronson Harmon lost his Cal Poly wrestling scholarship after video of him using an obscene gesture and homophobic slur during the Families Belong Together March in Modesto on June 30 surfaced on social media.
Morro Bay, California, needs to replace its aging wastewater treatment plant, which was built in 1953. The California Coastal Commission has denied a permit to build a new plant near the Pacific Ocean.
Thomas Kofron is a San Luis Obispo, California, firefighter who competed in NBC's "American Ninja Warrior." He made it through a June 6 episode and is now headed to the show's Los Angeles City Finals, airing July 16.
Cambria, California, home Nitt Witt Ridge is known as a poor man's Hearst Castle. Art Beal constructed the San Luis Obispo County historical landmark, a folk art environment, with building materials such as beer cans and abalone shells.