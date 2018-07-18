Highway 1 reopens at Mud Creek Slide near Big Sur

The first cars drive along the newly opened section of Highway 1 across the Mud Creek Slide near Big Sur Wednesday morning. The road was closed for over a year after the massive landslide wiped out Hwy. 1.
The California Mid-State Fair crowned Paso Robles, California, native Ashley Davis, a Cal Poly SLO student, as its 2018 pageant winner on Tuesday. Runner-up contestants were from Oceano and San Miguel.
Bronson Harmon lost his Cal Poly wrestling scholarship after video of him using an obscene gesture and homophobic slur during the Families Belong Together March in Modesto on June 30 surfaced on social media.
Morro Bay, California, needs to replace its aging wastewater treatment plant, which was built in 1953. The California Coastal Commission has denied a permit to build a new plant near the Pacific Ocean.
Thomas Kofron is a San Luis Obispo, California, firefighter who competed in NBC's "American Ninja Warrior." He made it through a June 6 episode and is now headed to the show's Los Angeles City Finals, airing July 16.
Cambria, California, home Nitt Witt Ridge is known as a poor man's Hearst Castle. Art Beal constructed the San Luis Obispo County historical landmark, a folk art environment, with building materials such as beer cans and abalone shells.
Marsh Street was shut down Monday night as workers installed a rooftop pool on top of Hotel Serra, under construction in downtown SLO. Watch as crews lift the halves of a stainless steel pool all the way up.
Watch a helicopter drop water on smoldering areas from the Holiday Fire in Goleta, California on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for the area after 20 structures were destroyed.
Firefighters battled hot weather and a grass fire next to the Outlet Mall in Atascadero, California in July 2018. Sgt. Matt Chesson of the Atascadero Police Department talks about the efforts to contain the fire.