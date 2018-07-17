Black bear caught on camera outside Paso Robles homes

Paso Robles, California, residents’ security cameras captured a young black bear roaming around the neighborhood near Niblick and South River roads. The bear is seen near garbage cans and on a porch.
By
Van catches on fire in Pismo Beach parking lot

Local

Van catches on fire in Pismo Beach parking lot

A minivan caught fire in the parking lot of the Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic on Friday. Crews from Cal Fire and the Pismo Beach Fire Department were able to contain the fire on Price Street, and there were no injuries.