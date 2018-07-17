Crews battling grass fire in 'challenging terrain' near Lake Nacimiento

Crews have stopped forward progress on a vegetation fire that had burned 15 to 20 acres late Tuesday morning amid “challenging terrain” south of Lake Nacimiento.
Five engines, a bulldozer and a water tender were on scene at approximately 3 p.m., with the blaze at 40 percent containment, Cal Fire San Luis Obispo said. Four aircraft also responded but have since left the area.
The fire started on 1 acre in the 6000 block of Gage Irving at approximately 11:30 a.m., officials said.
Initially, three aircraft responded along with engines, but Cal Fire officials said the fourth aircraft and other resources were canceled before making it to the scene as firefighters began to make progress on containment and threats to structures were mitigated.
Cal Fire SLO spokesman Chris Elms said the nature of the terrain made the fire rather inaccessible and containment required a lot of “hand work.” He estimated that it would be a few more hours before the fire is completely put out and the area cleaned up.
Read More
Power lines were down in the area, however the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Comments