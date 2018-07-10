Watch drone video of Hotel Serra's rooftop pool being placed

Workers used a large crane on Monday night, July 9, 2018, to lift and place the rooftop pool at Hotel Serra, under construction in downtown San Luis Obispo.
By
Van catches on fire in Pismo Beach parking lot

Local

Van catches on fire in Pismo Beach parking lot

A minivan caught fire in the parking lot of the Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic on Friday. Crews from Cal Fire and the Pismo Beach Fire Department were able to contain the fire on Price Street, and there were no injuries.

Take flight over the Cholame Y intersection

Local

Take flight over the Cholame Y intersection

The Cholame “Y” has been dubbed “Blood Alley,” as it sees more motorist fatalities than the California average. Funding from the state gas tax is expected to help bring a fix, but voters could repeal it in November 2018.