Watch drone video of Hotel Serra's rooftop pool being placed

Marsh Street was shut down Monday night as workers installed a rooftop pool on top of Hotel Serra, under construction in downtown SLO. Watch as crews lift the halves of a stainless steel pool all the way up.
Watch a helicopter drop water on smoldering areas from the Holiday Fire in Goleta, California on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for the area after 20 structures were destroyed.
Firefighters battled hot weather and a grass fire next to the Outlet Mall in Atascadero, California in July 2018. Sgt. Matt Chesson of the Atascadero Police Department talks about the efforts to contain the fire.
CC Rider lives with his wife and two daughters on a boat in Port San Luis near Avila Beach, California. He bought the $30,000 sailboat after the stock market crash of 2008, and settled in SLO County nearly six years ago.
A minivan caught fire in the parking lot of the Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic on Friday. Crews from Cal Fire and the Pismo Beach Fire Department were able to contain the fire on Price Street, and there were no injuries.
Mary Ciesinski, executive director with ECOSLO, organized over a dozen volunteers cleaning up the beach in Cayucos the morning after July 4, 2018. The annual fireworks show left behind debris and trash on the beach and pier.
Soar over construction as a drone tours where Paso Robles, California, is working to protect wells and a water treatment plant that are threatened by erosion from the Salinas River. Water Resources Manager Christopher Alakel explains.
The "Nevada Boys" — four kittens that were abandoned — are waiting for their forever homes at the SLO County Animal Services' shelter. So many pets are in need of homes that adoptions are half off on Saturday, July 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Contestants at the Cambria, California, pie-eating contest on the Fourth of July 2018 stuffed their faces with delicious desserts from Linn's in SLO County. Fred Adam was named the winner in the men's competition.
Templeton, California, celebrates the Fourth of July 2018 with its Independence Day parade through downtown. Hundreds gathered to watch horses, tractors and the San Luis Obispo County sheriff ride through town.
More than 1,500 people turned out in San Luis Obispo, California, on Saturday, June 30, 2018, to protest the U.S. government's immigration, family separation and child detention policy. The SLO County protest was one of hundreds nationwide.
The Cholame “Y” has been dubbed “Blood Alley,” as it sees more motorist fatalities than the California average. Funding from the state gas tax is expected to help bring a fix, but voters could repeal it in November 2018.