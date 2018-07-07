12 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, July 8

Sea Otter Experience
11 to 3 p.m.
See live otters, ask questions and listen to docents talk about them. Handicap accessible. Morro Rock parking lot, 101 Coleman Drive, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Circus Vargas
12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 7 p.m.
Death-defying acrobats, trapeze artists, daredevils, jugglers, contortionists, comedians, clowns, motorcycles and more. Madonna Inn and Expo Center, 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. $15 to $72. www.circusvargas.com.
Danny G. Band
12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Summer Music series. Mint + Craft, 848 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-632-9191.
Speaking French
1 to 2:30 p.m.
French speakers and learners BlackHorse Espresso & Bakery, 1065 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. 805-225-1270.
Morro Bay Estuary
2 to 3 p.m.
Learn about the Morro Bay estuary. Meet at the Marina Trailhead, at the east end of the Marina parking lot in Morro Bay State Park. 1.25 miles, ADA accessible. Morro Bay State Park Road. Free. 805-772-2694.
‘Charlotte’s Web’
2 to 4 p.m.
Wilbur, a young pig, relies on his friends, including spider Charlotte to avoid the butcher. Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-546-3198.
‘An Evening with C.S. Lewis’
2 to 4:30 p.m.
One-man show about British author C.S. Lewis. Cabar-esque Series. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $20. 805-927-8190.
‘Anything Goes’
3 to 5 p.m.
Romance blossoms aboard an ocean liner bound for London. North County Theatre Works. Templeton Performing Arts Center, 1200 South Main St., Templeton. $15. 805-391-7003.
Famous Jazz Artist Series
4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Trumpeter Bob Summers, plus Charlie and Sandi Shoemake, bassist Ken Hustad and drummer Darrell Voss. J. Buckley Theater, 824 Main St., Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.
‘The Mix Tape’
6 to 8:30 p.m.
College student Molly joins an all-girls singing group and finds fame as a pop idol. With “Blue Collar Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Second Sunday
7 to 9 p.m.
Beverly Boyd and Larry Greco Harris will be featured poets. Coalesce Garden Chapel, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2880.
