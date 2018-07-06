Minivan bursts into flames in Pismo Beach parking lot

An unoccupied minivan burst into flames in the Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic parking lot Friday evening.

The fire reportedly broke out about 6 p.m. after a woman parked her car in the lot at 990 Price Street, according to a witness at the scene.

"It just kind of started smoking, and then all of a sudden it burst into flames," a clinic employee said.

Crews from Cal Fire and the Pismo Beach Fire Department contained the fire by 6:25 p.m.





The clinic employee said officials used a saw to pop open the hood and put out the fire.

There were no reported injuries or structures threatened during the blaze.