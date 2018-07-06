Van catches on fire in Pismo Beach parking lot

Minivan bursts into flames in Pismo Beach parking lot

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

July 06, 2018 07:24 PM

An unoccupied minivan burst into flames in the Pismo Beach Veterinary Clinic parking lot Friday evening.

The fire reportedly broke out about 6 p.m. after a woman parked her car in the lot at 990 Price Street, according to a witness at the scene.

"It just kind of started smoking, and then all of a sudden it burst into flames," a clinic employee said.

Crews from Cal Fire and the Pismo Beach Fire Department contained the fire by 6:25 p.m.

The clinic employee said officials used a saw to pop open the hood and put out the fire.

There were no reported injuries or structures threatened during the blaze.

