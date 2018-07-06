Firefighters battle blaze near El Camino Real in Atascadero

Firefighters battled hot weather and a grass fire next to the Outlet Mall in Atascadero, California in July 2018. Sgt. Matt Chesson of the Atascadero Police Department talks about the efforts to contain the fire.
Take flight over the Cholame Y intersection

The Cholame “Y” has been dubbed “Blood Alley,” as it sees more motorist fatalities than the California average. Funding from the state gas tax is expected to help bring a fix, but voters could repeal it in November 2018.

Fire burns at Camp San Luis Obispo gun range

A fire that broke out Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at a Camp San Luis Obispo gun range is seen burning behind the California Men's Colony. Firefighters in SLO County, California, are allowing the fire to burn up to 250 acres as part of a planned burn.