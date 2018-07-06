Camp Roberts, Fort Hunter Liggett need to fill 100 jobs. But they don't have enough applicants

Camp Roberts and Fort Hunter Liggett are hiring more than 100 temporary employees to assist with pre-deployment National Guard training this summer — and they need more people to apply.
TAD PGS Inc. hosted a hiring event July 3, at the Veterans Memorial Building in Paso Robles. However, senior recruiter Shonna Hetrick said only 24 people attended that event.
The positions will support behind-the-scenes aspects of the Army National Guard’s eXportable Combat Training Capability program, Hetrick said.
The jobs fall under a variety of categories, including light industrial, information technology and computer operations. Some of the positions available are entry level, and all pay starts at a minimum of $16.58 per hour.
The temporary jobs last approximately four weeks, from Saturday to Aug. 12. Interviews began Friday.
Employees will be expected to work 8- to 10- hour shifts six days per week, with the potential for overtime shifts.
To apply online, go to www.tadpgs.com. For more information, call Shonna Hetrick at 714-609-8147 or email shonna.hetrick@adeccona.com.
