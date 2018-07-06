Camp Roberts and Fort Hunter Liggett are hiring more than 100 temporary workers in July 2018 to support National Guard pre-deployment training.
Camp Roberts, Fort Hunter Liggett need to fill 100 jobs. But they don't have enough applicants

By Cassandra Garibay

July 06, 2018 02:00 PM

Camp Roberts and Fort Hunter Liggett are hiring more than 100 temporary employees to assist with pre-deployment National Guard training this summer — and they need more people to apply.

TAD PGS Inc. hosted a hiring event July 3, at the Veterans Memorial Building in Paso Robles. However, senior recruiter Shonna Hetrick said only 24 people attended that event.

The positions will support behind-the-scenes aspects of the Army National Guard’s eXportable Combat Training Capability program, Hetrick said.

The jobs fall under a variety of categories, including light industrial, information technology and computer operations. Some of the positions available are entry level, and all pay starts at a minimum of $16.58 per hour.

The temporary jobs last approximately four weeks, from Saturday to Aug. 12. Interviews began Friday.

Employees will be expected to work 8- to 10- hour shifts six days per week, with the potential for overtime shifts.

To apply online, go to www.tadpgs.com. For more information, call Shonna Hetrick at 714-609-8147 or email shonna.hetrick@adeccona.com.

