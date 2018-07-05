Stuffing their faces: Cambria pie-eating contestants show determination on Fourth of July
Contestants at the Cambria, California, pie-eating contest on the Fourth of July 2018 stuffed their faces with delicious desserts from Linn's in SLO County. Fred Adam was named the winner in the men's competition.
Templeton, California, celebrates the Fourth of July 2018 with its Independence Day parade through downtown. Hundreds gathered to watch horses, tractors and the San Luis Obispo County sheriff ride through town.
More than 1,500 people turned out in San Luis Obispo, California, on Saturday, June 30, 2018, to protest the U.S. government's immigration, family separation and child detention policy. The SLO County protest was one of hundreds nationwide.
The Cholame “Y” has been dubbed “Blood Alley,” as it sees more motorist fatalities than the California average. Funding from the state gas tax is expected to help bring a fix, but voters could repeal it in November 2018.
The bridge over San Luis Creek in Avila Beach, California, is about to undergo a seismic retrofit. It is the route to the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant and Port San Luis. The first step is to remove former oil pipelines, Caltrans says.
A fire that broke out Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at a Camp San Luis Obispo gun range is seen burning behind the California Men's Colony. Firefighters in SLO County, California, are allowing the fire to burn up to 250 acres as part of a planned burn.
The luxury Andrews Hotel, built in 1885, was the jewel of downtown San Luis Obispo. It was the most expensive building between Paso Robles and Santa Barbara — and it was destroyed by fire in just 3 hours.
San Luis Obispo County political leaders signed a code of civility Thursday, June 21, 2018, the first step toward embracing regionalism. The Board of Supervisors and mayors of all seven cities were part of a ceremony marking the agreement.
Cuesta College President Gil Stork spoke as the community college hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new $31 million North County Campus Center on Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Paso Robles, California.
A package thief was caught on security camera outside of a home on Lawton Avenue in San Luis Obispo, California, on June 20, 2018. SLO police Chief Deanna Cantrell tweeted asking if citizens recognized the woman in the video.
The San Luis Obispo County, California, Board of Supervisors discussed an initiative to ban new oil wells and fracking to be placed on the ballot in November 2018. Residents from across the Central Coast debated at the June 19 meeting.