Stuffing their faces: Cambria pie-eating contestants show determination on Fourth of July

Contestants at the Cambria, California, pie-eating contest on the Fourth of July 2018 stuffed their faces with delicious desserts from Linn's in SLO County. Fred Adam was named the winner in the men's competition.
The Cholame “Y” has been dubbed “Blood Alley,” as it sees more motorist fatalities than the California average. Funding from the state gas tax is expected to help bring a fix, but voters could repeal it in November 2018.

A fire that broke out Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at a Camp San Luis Obispo gun range is seen burning behind the California Men's Colony. Firefighters in SLO County, California, are allowing the fire to burn up to 250 acres as part of a planned burn.