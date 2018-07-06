They're a loving family of 4 — and their home is a sailboat near Avila Beach

CC Rider lives with his wife and two daughters on a boat in Port San Luis near Avila Beach, California. He bought the $30,000 sailboat after the stock market crash of 2008, and settled in SLO County nearly six years ago.
Take flight over the Cholame Y intersection

The Cholame “Y” has been dubbed “Blood Alley,” as it sees more motorist fatalities than the California average. Funding from the state gas tax is expected to help bring a fix, but voters could repeal it in November 2018.

Fire burns at Camp San Luis Obispo gun range

A fire that broke out Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at a Camp San Luis Obispo gun range is seen burning behind the California Men's Colony. Firefighters in SLO County, California, are allowing the fire to burn up to 250 acres as part of a planned burn.