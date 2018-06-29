Where you can buy and enjoy 'safe and sane' fireworks in SLO County

As Fourth of July celebrations draw near, some San Luis Obispo County residents may be itching to get their fireworks fix — but fireworks are prohibited in most communities in the county.
Some "safe and sane" fireworks are allowed in the cities of Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and Morro Bay, as well as parts of unincorporated communities of Oceano, San Miguel and Templeton, within their respective community services districts.
In Morro Bay, safe and sane fireworks can only be used on private property, and noise ordinances apply.
Safe and sane fireworks generally don't explode and have a state fire marshal seal on their packaging. They include sparklers, crackling fireworks, ground-spinning fireworks and snake-type fireworks.
These fireworks can only be sold from vendors issued licenses by local fire departments who list the vendors on their websites.
Popular firecrackers such as M-80s, M-100s, cherry bombs and bottle rockets are considered explosives and are banned throughout the county.
In the cities within the jurisdiction of Five Cities Fire Authority — Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and Oceano — safe and sane fireworks can be set off from noon Monday to midnight Friday.
In Arroyo Grande and Oceano, those fireworks will be for sale from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Wednesday. On July 5, the sales will run from noon to 9 p.m.
In Grover Beach, sales are from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily through Wednesday.
In Templeton, fireworks can set off from noon Sunday to midnight July 5.
In San Miguel, fireworks are on sale from noon Friday to 4 p.m. Wednesday, and can only be used Wednesday.
Want to watch some major fireworks? There will be displays at Shamel Park in Cambria, the Cayuocos Pier, Pismo Beach Pier and Sierra Vista Park in Santa Maria.
If you're setting off fireworks this Fourth of July, here are some tips from Five Cities Fire Authority Chief Steve Lieberman:
- Make sure everyone is about 15 feet away from the fireworks.
- Don't wear loose clothing.
- Keep an eye on children to make sure they don't run towards the fireworks.
- Always have a hose nearby and a metal bucket with some water in it to put the fireworks in when you're done.
- Never throw fireworks in the trash.
- Set fireworks in a clear space and always make sure there's nothing combustible around.
- Don't approach fireworks while they're still hot.
