Crews begin work on Avila Beach bridge retrofit project

The bridge over San Luis Creek in Avila Beach, California, is about to undergo a seismic retrofit. It is the route to the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant and Port San Luis. The first step is to remove former oil pipelines, Caltrans says.
