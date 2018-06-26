Fire burns at Camp San Luis Obispo gun range

A fire that broke out Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at a Camp San Luis Obispo gun range is seen burning behind the California Men's Colony. Firefighters in SLO County, California, are allowing the fire to burn up to 250 acres as part of a planned burn.
The luxury Andrews Hotel, built in 1885, was the jewel of downtown San Luis Obispo. It was the most expensive building between Paso Robles and Santa Barbara — and it was destroyed by fire in just 3 hours.
Cuesta College President Gil Stork spoke as the community college hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new $31 million North County Campus Center on Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Paso Robles, California.
San Luis Obispo County political leaders signed a code of civility Thursday, June 21, 2018, the first step toward embracing regionalism. The Board of Supervisors and mayors of all seven cities were part of a ceremony marking the agreement.
A package thief was caught on security camera outside of a home on Lawton Avenue in San Luis Obispo, California, on June 20, 2018. SLO police Chief Deanna Cantrell tweeted asking if citizens recognized the woman in the video.
The San Luis Obispo County, California, Board of Supervisors discussed an initiative to ban new oil wells and fracking to be placed on the ballot in November 2018. Residents from across the Central Coast debated at the June 19 meeting.
A Monterey, California, family is reunited with their dog, after it was lost in a car crash in northern San Luis Obispo County in June 2018. A group of neighbors in Paso Robles helped search for and find the dog in a garage.
San Luis Obispo police are searching for a man who was caught on security camera peeping into windows early in the morning of Tuesday, June 19, 2018. SLO, California, police said the man was spotted on Foothill Boulevard.
The Cal Poly SLO commencement ceremony for the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and College of Science and Mathematics was held Saturday, June 16, 2018, at Alex Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo, California.