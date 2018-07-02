9 star-spangled ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in SLO County

Are you ready for a fabulous Fourth of July?

San Luis Obispo County offers plenty of patriotic ways to celebrate Independence Day, from boats and bluegrass to parades and a pie-eating contest.

Here are nine star-spangled events in store for Wednesday. (Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Santa Margarita also offer Fourth of July celebrations.)

Snap Jackson and the Knock On Wood Players will perform at the Atascadero Fourth of July Bluegrass Freedom Festival on July 4, 2018. Mike Melnk Photography

Atascadero 4th of July Bluegrass Freedom Festival

What: This bluegrass festival emceed by Dan “BanjerDan” Manzer is back for a second year. Boogie down to the sounds of Little Black Train, The Blue Js and Snap Jackson and the Knock On Wood Players while you enjoy barbecue, a beer garden, bounce houses and kayak and paddleboard races.

When: 4 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Atascadero Lake Park, 9315 Pismo Ave.

How much: Free, $8 to $13 barbecue

Info: 805-466-4086 or atascaderofourthofjuly.com

Dogs and their owners will participate in the Avila Beach Doggie Parade on Tuesday. Courtesy photo

Avila Beach 4th of July Pancake Breakfast and Doggie Parade

What: Before you watch patriotic pooches parade along the Avila Beach Promenade in their most fashionable Fourth of July finery, fill up on pancakes, sausages and bacon. (Puppy sitters are provided while you eat breakfast.)

When: 8 to 11 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. parade

Where: Avila Beach Community Center, 191 San Miguel St.

How much: $3 to $7 breakfast, doggie parade free

Info: 805-627-1997 or www.avilabeachcc.com

Kids compete in a pie-eating contest during Fourth of July events at Shamel Park in Cambria. Debbie Markham Special to The Cambrian

Cambria’s 4th of July Picnic in the Park

What: Hungry for old-fashioned fun? Cambria’s action-packed Picnic in the Park offers everything from a bounce house, face painting and carnival games to live music, a pie-eating competition and a tray-balancing relay race for wannabe waiters — ending with a fireworks show.

When: 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Picnic in the Park

Where: Shamel Park, 5455 Windsor Blvd.

How much: Free

Info: 805-927-3624 or cambriachamber.org

Fourth of July festivities in Cayucos include a sand sculpture competition. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Independence Day Festivities in Cayucos

What: Sun, surf and stunning sand sculptures await in Cayucos. After you scope out the artistry on shore, head inland for a parade, barbecue lunch, beach games and bingo. A classic Fourth of July fireworks display caps the celebration.

When: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Various locations, downtown Cayucos

How much: Free

Info: 805-995-1200 or www.cayucoschamber.com

Keith Hollien races in the Pro Tight Slalom at the World Slalom Skateboarding Championships in Morro Bay. A skateboard race is among the highlights of the Family Funday 4th of July in Morro Bay. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Morro Bay’s Family Funday 4th of July

What: From a skateboard race to bike and boat parades, Morro Bay offers enough Fourth of July fun to keep the entire family entertained. The main event at Tidelands Park includes a bounce house, carnival games, a magic show and live music by The Cinders and Shameless.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Various locations, downtown Morro Bay

How much: Free

Info: 805-772-6278 or www.morrobay.org

The San Luis Yacht Club and the Port San Luis Harbor Patrol team up for a patriotic boat parade in Avila Beach on Tuesday. Courtesy photo

Patriotic Boat Parade in Avila Beach

What: The San Luis Yacht Club and the Port San Luis Harbor Patrol make a splash with an aquatic Fourth of July parade. Watch from the waves or hang out on the beach as boats decorated in red, white and blue cruise the Avila Beach coastline.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Avila Beach

How much: Free

Info: 805-474-4125, 805-550-8050 or www.slyc.org

Paso Pops, held at the Paso Robles Horse Park in 2017, moves to the Paso Robles Event Center in 2018. Courtesy photo

Paso Pops

What: Vocalist Sarah Lawrence and the San Luis Obispo Symphony perform patriotic music and Broadway tunes under the stars, followed by a fireworks finale. While the grownups sip syrah, kids can enjoy carnival rides, a coloring station, face painting and a musical petting zoo.

When: 4 p.m. , 8 p.m. concert and fireworks

Where: Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave.

How much: $20 to $75, $1,000 to $3,000 for table of 10; children free with paying adults

Info: 805-235-5409 or www.paderewskifest.com/pasopops

The Pozo 5K run begins and ends in front of the historic Pozo Saloon east of Santa Margarita. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Pozo 5K

What: Run off extra calories from all those Fourth of July barbecues while you take in the scenery east of Santa Margarita. This 5-kilometer race, sponsored by San Luis Obispo’s Running Warehouse, begins and ends in front of the historic Pozo Saloon.

When: 7 a.m. registration, 8:30 a.m. race

Where: Pozo Saloon, 90 W. Pozo Road, Santa Margarita

How much: $45 (includes T-shirt and breakfast)

Info: 800-606-9598 or www.active.com

Members of the Ford Model A Club drive down Main Street in Templeton during a Fourth of July parade. An Independence Day celebration takes place Tuesday at Templeton Park. Nick Lucero The Tribune

Templeton's 4th of July Celebration in the Park

What: Start your day with a tasty pancake breakfast provided by the Templeton Fire Department, followed by a patriotic parade. Then head to Templeton Park for a bounce house, food trucks, family-friendly activities and live music by the Joy Bonner Band.

When: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Various locations, downtown Templeton

How much: Free, $8 breakfast

Info:805-434-1789 or www.templetonchamber.com