9 star-spangled ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in SLO County

Are you ready for a fabulous Fourth of July?
San Luis Obispo County offers plenty of patriotic ways to celebrate Independence Day, from boats and bluegrass to parades and a pie-eating contest.
Here are nine star-spangled events in store for Wednesday. (Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Santa Margarita also offer Fourth of July celebrations.)
Atascadero 4th of July Bluegrass Freedom Festival
What: This bluegrass festival emceed by Dan “BanjerDan” Manzer is back for a second year. Boogie down to the sounds of Little Black Train, The Blue Js and Snap Jackson and the Knock On Wood Players while you enjoy barbecue, a beer garden, bounce houses and kayak and paddleboard races.
When: 4 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Atascadero Lake Park, 9315 Pismo Ave.
How much: Free, $8 to $13 barbecue
Info: 805-466-4086 or atascaderofourthofjuly.com
Avila Beach 4th of July Pancake Breakfast and Doggie Parade
What: Before you watch patriotic pooches parade along the Avila Beach Promenade in their most fashionable Fourth of July finery, fill up on pancakes, sausages and bacon. (Puppy sitters are provided while you eat breakfast.)
When: 8 to 11 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. parade
Where: Avila Beach Community Center, 191 San Miguel St.
How much: $3 to $7 breakfast, doggie parade free
Info: 805-627-1997 or www.avilabeachcc.com
Cambria’s 4th of July Picnic in the Park
What: Hungry for old-fashioned fun? Cambria’s action-packed Picnic in the Park offers everything from a bounce house, face painting and carnival games to live music, a pie-eating competition and a tray-balancing relay race for wannabe waiters — ending with a fireworks show.
When: 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Picnic in the Park
Where: Shamel Park, 5455 Windsor Blvd.
How much: Free
Info: 805-927-3624 or cambriachamber.org
Independence Day Festivities in Cayucos
What: Sun, surf and stunning sand sculptures await in Cayucos. After you scope out the artistry on shore, head inland for a parade, barbecue lunch, beach games and bingo. A classic Fourth of July fireworks display caps the celebration.
When: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Various locations, downtown Cayucos
How much: Free
Info: 805-995-1200 or www.cayucoschamber.com
Morro Bay’s Family Funday 4th of July
What: From a skateboard race to bike and boat parades, Morro Bay offers enough Fourth of July fun to keep the entire family entertained. The main event at Tidelands Park includes a bounce house, carnival games, a magic show and live music by The Cinders and Shameless.
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Various locations, downtown Morro Bay
How much: Free
Info: 805-772-6278 or www.morrobay.org
Patriotic Boat Parade in Avila Beach
What: The San Luis Yacht Club and the Port San Luis Harbor Patrol make a splash with an aquatic Fourth of July parade. Watch from the waves or hang out on the beach as boats decorated in red, white and blue cruise the Avila Beach coastline.
When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Avila Beach
How much: Free
Info: 805-474-4125, 805-550-8050 or www.slyc.org
Paso Pops
What: Vocalist Sarah Lawrence and the San Luis Obispo Symphony perform patriotic music and Broadway tunes under the stars, followed by a fireworks finale. While the grownups sip syrah, kids can enjoy carnival rides, a coloring station, face painting and a musical petting zoo.
When: 4 p.m. , 8 p.m. concert and fireworks
Where: Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave.
How much: $20 to $75, $1,000 to $3,000 for table of 10; children free with paying adults
Info: 805-235-5409 or www.paderewskifest.com/pasopops
Pozo 5K
What: Run off extra calories from all those Fourth of July barbecues while you take in the scenery east of Santa Margarita. This 5-kilometer race, sponsored by San Luis Obispo’s Running Warehouse, begins and ends in front of the historic Pozo Saloon.
When: 7 a.m. registration, 8:30 a.m. race
Where: Pozo Saloon, 90 W. Pozo Road, Santa Margarita
How much: $45 (includes T-shirt and breakfast)
Info: 800-606-9598 or www.active.com
Templeton's 4th of July Celebration in the Park
What: Start your day with a tasty pancake breakfast provided by the Templeton Fire Department, followed by a patriotic parade. Then head to Templeton Park for a bounce house, food trucks, family-friendly activities and live music by the Joy Bonner Band.
When: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Various locations, downtown Templeton
How much: Free, $8 breakfast
Info:805-434-1789 or www.templetonchamber.com
