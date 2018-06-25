Headed to Fresno? Roadwork on Highway 41 may slow your trip

Travelers headed toward Fresno can expect traffic delays up to 20 minutes on Highway 41 beginning Monday.
A two-week maintenance project will grind and pave the highway about three miles north of the Cholame "Y" intersection, according to a news release.
One-way reversing traffic control will take place 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 25, through Thursday, June 29, and Monday, July 9 through Thursday, July 12.
Caltrans recommends drivers use Highways 46 and 33 as alternate routes. They also remind motorists to slow down and move over while driving through highway construction zones.
