Apartment fire in Atascadero displaces 19

Firefighters responded to a multi-family structure fire in Atascadero on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Authorities received a call of a fire at a six-unit apartment complex on El Bordo Avenue near Heilmann Regional Park about 4 p.m.
Crews from Cal Fire, Templeton and Atascadero fire departments were on scene as of 4:30 p.m. The fire was under control about 45 minutes later, according to a news release.
An outdoor barbecue on a patio next to a wooden fence started the fire, officials said, and an estimated $200,000 worth of property was lost in the blaze.
Additionally, 19 occupants of the building were displaced, officials said.
Atascadero police closed El Bordo Avenue between El Camino Real and Las Lomas Avenue, according to the Atascadero Fire Department.
No one was injured in the fire, according to the news release.
