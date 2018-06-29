Cayucos caps off Independence Day with mesmerizing fireworks show

Cayucos hosted a day of Fourth of July activities, including a parade and sand sculpture competition. Thousands gathered on the beach to watch the nighttime fireworks display off the pier.
By
Where you can see 4th of July fireworks on the Central Coast

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

June 29, 2018 01:31 PM

This summer, celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang.

In most of San Luis Obispo County, selling, using or possessing fireworks of any kind is prohibited.

But a few communities allow so-called “safe and sane” fireworks: Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and Morro Bay, as well as portions of Oceano, San Miguel and Templeton. (Fireworks in Morro Bay are allowed only on private property.)

Looking for something more spectacular?

The following Central Coast cities offer free Fourth of July fireworks displays on Wednesday.

Cambria

Cambria’s Picnic in the Park wraps up around dusk with a fireworks display at Shamel Park, 5455 Windsor Blvd. 805-927-3624 or cambriachamber.org.

Cayucos

The beach offers the best views of this spectacular fireworks display, starting at 9 p.m. at the Cayucos Pier. 805-995-1200 or www.cayucoschamber.com.

Coastal fog briefly threatens to obscure the fireworks show in Pismo Beach, but it clears just in time. The beautiful pyrotechnics go off without a hitch, much to the delight of the thousands who came to watch.

By

Pismo Beach

Head to the Pismo Beach Pier for a fireworks show beginning about 9 p.m. Stake a spot on the beach or the adjacent city parking lot; VIP tickets, which cost $30 to $50, get you a seat on the pier, plus snacks and drinks or a barbecue dinner. 805-773-4382 or www.pismochamber.com.

Santa Maria

Fireworks start at 9 p.m. at Sierra Vista Park, 809 Panther Drive. 805-925-0951, ext. 2263, or www.cityofsantamaria.org.

Sarah Linn: 805-781-7907, @shelikestowatch

Tribune reporter Gabby Ferreira finds out how to stay safe while setting off fireworks from Five Cities Fire Authority Chief Steve Lieberman. They set off an assortment of "Safe and Sane" fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday.

By

