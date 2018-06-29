Where you can see 4th of July fireworks on the Central Coast

This summer, celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang.

In most of San Luis Obispo County, selling, using or possessing fireworks of any kind is prohibited.

But a few communities allow so-called “safe and sane” fireworks: Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and Morro Bay, as well as portions of Oceano, San Miguel and Templeton. (Fireworks in Morro Bay are allowed only on private property.)

Looking for something more spectacular?

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The following Central Coast cities offer free Fourth of July fireworks displays on Wednesday.

Cambria

Cambria’s Picnic in the Park wraps up around dusk with a fireworks display at Shamel Park, 5455 Windsor Blvd. 805-927-3624 or cambriachamber.org.

Cayucos

The beach offers the best views of this spectacular fireworks display, starting at 9 p.m. at the Cayucos Pier. 805-995-1200 or www.cayucoschamber.com.

SHARE COPY LINK Coastal fog briefly threatens to obscure the fireworks show in Pismo Beach, but it clears just in time. The beautiful pyrotechnics go off without a hitch, much to the delight of the thousands who came to watch.

Pismo Beach

Head to the Pismo Beach Pier for a fireworks show beginning about 9 p.m. Stake a spot on the beach or the adjacent city parking lot; VIP tickets, which cost $30 to $50, get you a seat on the pier, plus snacks and drinks or a barbecue dinner. 805-773-4382 or www.pismochamber.com.

Santa Maria

Fireworks start at 9 p.m. at Sierra Vista Park, 809 Panther Drive. 805-925-0951, ext. 2263, or www.cityofsantamaria.org.