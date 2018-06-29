Where you can see 4th of July fireworks on the Central Coast

This summer, celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang.
In most of San Luis Obispo County, selling, using or possessing fireworks of any kind is prohibited.
But a few communities allow so-called “safe and sane” fireworks: Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and Morro Bay, as well as portions of Oceano, San Miguel and Templeton. (Fireworks in Morro Bay are allowed only on private property.)
Looking for something more spectacular?
The following Central Coast cities offer free Fourth of July fireworks displays on Wednesday.
Cambria
Cambria’s Picnic in the Park wraps up around dusk with a fireworks display at Shamel Park, 5455 Windsor Blvd. 805-927-3624 or cambriachamber.org.
Cayucos
The beach offers the best views of this spectacular fireworks display, starting at 9 p.m. at the Cayucos Pier. 805-995-1200 or www.cayucoschamber.com.
Pismo Beach
Head to the Pismo Beach Pier for a fireworks show beginning about 9 p.m. Stake a spot on the beach or the adjacent city parking lot; VIP tickets, which cost $30 to $50, get you a seat on the pier, plus snacks and drinks or a barbecue dinner. 805-773-4382 or www.pismochamber.com.
Santa Maria
Fireworks start at 9 p.m. at Sierra Vista Park, 809 Panther Drive. 805-925-0951, ext. 2263, or www.cityofsantamaria.org.
