Duterte confirms he’ll run for Philippines VP next year

In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte talks during a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday Aug. 24, 2021. The Philippines' tough-talking President has confirmed rumblings that he will run next year for vice president, in what critics say is an attempt at an end-run around constitutional term limits. (King Rodriguez/ Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP) AP

The Philippines' tough-talking President Rodrigo Duterte has confirmed rumblings that he will run next year for vice president, in what critics say is an attempt at an end-run around constitutional term limits.

Duterte, who is notorious for his vulgar rhetoric and crackdown on illegal drugs, which has killed thousands of mostly petty suspects, said in comments broadcast early Wednesday that he would run for vice president to “continue the crusade.”

“I will run for vice president,” he said. "I’m worried about the drugs, insurgency. Well, number one is insurgency, then criminality, drugs.”

The Philippines has been struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, with rising infections and death rates and a slow vaccination rollout, but Duterte's popularity ratings have remained high.

Polls suggest that running Duterte on a ticket with his daughter, Sara Duterte, currently the mayor of Davao City, as the presidential candidate would be a strong pairing, said Manila-based political analyst Richard Heydarian.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The idea of the two running together has been discussed since 2019, he said, though Duterte advisers have reportedly said that he has suggested he might not run for vice president if his daughter decides to announce a bid for president.

“The campaign for Sara Duterte has more or less kicked off, it seems, almost irrespective of what Duterte’s position will be,” Heydarian said. “A Duterte/Duterte tandem is increasingly looking like the formidable team to beat in the next year’s elections.”

Philippine presidents are limited by the 1987 constitution to a single six-year term. At least two former presidents, Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, have made successful runs for lower public offices after serving as president, but not for vice president.

If Duterte goes ahead with his run, it will likely face court challenges from the opposition, though Heydarian noted the supreme court has strongly supported the president's moves in the past.

A new opposition coalition, 1Sambayan, whose name means One Nation, said Duterte’s decision came as “no surprise,” and just made the coalition “more determined in unifying the democratic forces in responding to the challenge.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“It shows a clear mockery of our constitution and democratic process,” the group said. “The candidacy is both legally and morally wrong, and we trust that the Filipino people will realize his brazen, selfish and self-serving motives.”

Duterte, 76, had previously hinted that he may run for vice president, and his confirmation Wednesday came after a senior official of his PDP-Laban party on Tuesday said that the president had agreed to run as its candidate.

Duterte “agreed to make the sacrifice and heed the clamor of the people” to run in the May 9 national elections, said Karlo Nograles, PDP-Laban's executive vice president.

The vice president is elected separately from the president under Philippine law. Those who serve in the post could potentially be propelled to the top role if the president dies or is incapacitated for any reason.

If elected vice president, the move would be reminiscent of the machinations of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who Duterte once called his “favorite hero," to hold on to power despite being constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive term as president in 2008.

Instead, Dmitry Medvedev was elected president and Putin assumed the nominally subservient position of prime minister from 2008-2012. Putin was then reelected president in 2012, and Medvedev slid into the prime minister role.

“This is not to say that, should Sara Duterte become the president, that she will be essentially proxy for the president,” Heydarian said. “In Davao the two were together in charge (and) there were significant divergences in approaches and policy differences... so we may see some iteration of that, if ever the tandem makes it to the presidency.”

After the news broke that he said he would run, opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros warned that electing Duterte as vice president would mean a continuation of his authoritarian policies.

“Next year a lot is really at stake,” she said on the ABS-CBN News Channel.

"The president started his presidential run with a lot of drama, and it looks like he’ll be leaving us the same way, trying to confuse us, and we the Filipino people still searching for a true leader.”

In June, the International Criminal Court's outgoing chief prosecutor said that a preliminary examination found reason to believe crimes against humanity had been committed during Duterte’s anti-drug crackdown, and the “shadow” of that and the discussion of possible sanctions against him also likely factor in to Duterte's calculus, Heydarian said.

Still, he said, if the past is any guide, Duterte's true intentions might not be known for some time.

“Let's not forget that President Duterte is known for, or notorious for, his strategy of hedging until the 11th hour, or even past the 11th hour,” Heydarian said.