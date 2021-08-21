Health & Medicine

Virus surge means no fans allowed at home Hawaii games

The Associated Press

HONOLULU

Sports teams at the University of Hawaii will open the fall season with no fans in the stands at home contests.

Honolulu officials notified the university that fans won't be allowed at season-opening events due to the state’s current surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitals being overwhelmed, the university said in a statement Friday.

A decision to host fans will be reevaluated in coming weeks, the statement said.

“We are disappointed because we were looking forward to playing in front of our fans again,” Athletic Director David Matlin said. “However we understand the decision was made in the best interest of public safety and can only hope the restrictions will be lifted when the time is right.”

The decision applies to all fall sports, including football and women’s volleyball and soccer.

The university said a ticket refund policy will be announced later.

