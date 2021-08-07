Health & Medicine

Franklin County won’t delay start of school

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

A central Kentucky school district has spiked a proposal to delay the opening of school due to an increase of coronavirus cases.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the proposal failed in a tie vote when it was presented before the Franklin County Schools board on Friday. It needed a majority vote to pass.

The proposal had sought to delay the beginning of the 2021-22 school year to August 25, “with the hope the numbers will decrease.”

Franklin Superintendent Mark Kopp says schools will begin in-person classes Aug. 12 with students wearing masks. Franklin County Schools had previously said masks would not be required, but switched positions at the Friday meeting.

More than 970 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 286 in intensive care units, the state reported.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service