Franklin County won’t delay start of school

A central Kentucky school district has spiked a proposal to delay the opening of school due to an increase of coronavirus cases.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the proposal failed in a tie vote when it was presented before the Franklin County Schools board on Friday. It needed a majority vote to pass.

The proposal had sought to delay the beginning of the 2021-22 school year to August 25, “with the hope the numbers will decrease.”

Franklin Superintendent Mark Kopp says schools will begin in-person classes Aug. 12 with students wearing masks. Franklin County Schools had previously said masks would not be required, but switched positions at the Friday meeting.

More than 970 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 286 in intensive care units, the state reported.