COVID-19 case reported in person at crowded council meeting

Officials in the Seattle suburb of Lynnwood said Friday that a person who attended a crowded city council meeting on Monday has tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who attended the meeting should monitor for virus symptoms and consider getting tested for COVID-19, Lynnwood officials said in a news release.

The resident attended the meeting, started exhibiting symptoms on Wednesday and took a test that came back positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Based on that timeline, officials said the person was at the council meeting during their infectious period.

Family and friends of Tirhas Tesfatsion packed City Hall Monday as they pushed for answers about her death at the Lynnwood jail earlier this month, The Herald reported. The contentious meeting often erupted into jeers, the story said.

Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday that Washington state would follow federal guidance and recommend that people — vaccinated and unvaccinated — wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas where there is “substantial or high” rates of COVID-19.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Snohomish County, where Lynnwood is located, currently has a high rate of COVID-19 transmission, according to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.

Health officials in more than a half-dozen western Washington counties including Snohomish on Monday recommended mask-wearing because of a rise in COVID-19 cases linked to the highly infectious delta variant. It wasn't immediately known how many people at the council meeting wore masks.