First Due: Ringtown mom breaks barriers in fire service

Mariana Gorski-Gilbert holding 1-year-old Cade; along with from left, Emma, 6; Nicolai, 9, pose at the Ringtown Valley Fire and Rescue Co. fire house in Ringtown, Pa. Gorski-Gilbert is a volunteer firefighter.

An occasional warm breeze swept into the fire station this sweltering June day, passing through an open garage door that also allowed in the noise of rushing traffic.

Mariana Gorski-Gilbert was unfazed. She showed no signs of exhaustion from the weather and talked over the noise.

Seated on a metal folding chair, she spoke about being a volunteer firefighter with Ringtown Valley Fire and Rescue Co. and of her full-time EMT job five miles down the road at Shenandoah Community Ambulance.

Gorski-Gilbert holds the rank of captain at the fire station, the first woman to hold the line officer title at Ringtown, and also serves as fireman’s relief president.

“My dream was just to be a firefighter/EMT,” she said, never imagining the ranks and roles she’d acquire.

She does all this while raising her children, Nicolai, 9; Emma, 6; and Cade, 1, along with her husband, Ringtown Fire Chief Joseph Gilbert.

Admittedly, the husband and wife team sometimes butt heads on fire station topics, but “after a while” they come to a compromise, she said laughing, as Joseph looked at her, laughing, too.

Being a mother is a challenge, but it’s also not easy handling EMT work or volunteering with the local fire company. There’s extensive ongoing training that’s required, not to mention the difficult and emotional situations first responders encounter.

The captain may be busy, but it’s all about the passion and pride that comes with serving.

“I love helping people,” she said. “I love being that person.”

‘Females took charge’

Serving is something that’s familiar to Gorski-Gilbert.

“I grew up in the firehouse,” she said.

In 2003 at age 14, she joined McAdoo fire because family, including her father, served their community that way. Four years later she earned her EMT certification. In 2015 she joined Ringtown’s crew and was appointed captain in 2018.

Gorski-Gilbert is one of 13 female firefighters who make up about half of the active crew at Ringtown Valley Fire and Rescue Co.

“We definitely took charge. All the females took charge,” said Gorski-Gilbert with a contagious laugh.

Being a woman in once male-dominated careers, however, and raising a family means feeling like you still sometimes have to prove you belong. Gorski-Gilbert also feels torn at times between the things she loves the most — family and fire service. She wants to do her job as a parent, but also wants to be available for the job of firefighter despite its unpredictable nature.

There are times her husband’s presence on a call takes precedence over her responding, but they alternate when possible so someone can watch the kids. Close neighbors and family pitch in on childcare when they both have to respond.

Having that support system at home and at the fire station is huge. Gorski-Gilbert said McAdoo Chief Robert Leshko, her uncle Matt Capulich of McAdoo fire and her husband all pushed her to be a better first responder.

“It’s a challenge, but you can do it,” she said.

Pregnancy didn’t stop her from answering calls for help, either, but she knew her limitations. For a while, she took on roles that didn’t put her in harm’s way, such as operating the pumper truck to ensure those battling the fire had enough water. While she couldn’t put on gear and go into the fire or help pull people from a vehicle crash, there was still something important for her to do.

“There were other ways to help,” she said, pointing out that that’s the case for anyone with a desire to help their local fire company.

There’s water supply, equipment, fundraising, driving the apparatus and rehabilitation efforts for firefighters who are battling a blaze. Each job is a necessity and everyone has a duty, she said.

The Ringtown station is expected to receives its Quick Response Service (QRS) license, after which it will be able to expand that medical service to the community. Gorski-Gilbert said when the closest ambulance is coming from Luzerne or Northumberland counties because Shenandoah ambulance is tied up, firefighters manning the QRS will be able to perform basic life support until the ambulance arrives — an important advantage in offering timely care.

Still, there’s a hesitancy by people to join their local companies and the result is a shortage of volunteers, said Gorski-Gilbert. Those people are missing out on the good feeling that comes from helping someone in need, but also on the regional support system that comes with belonging to a fire company.

“Join the big family we have,” she said.

Feeling their pain

That “big family” is what helped the Gilberts through the loss of their 7-month-old son, Liam, on June 14, 2019. His death was ruled sudden infant death syndrome, but two years later they learned more about his passing: RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and the rhinovirus had unknowingly damaged his heart.

RSV is very dangerous in younger kids especially, Gorski-Gilbert explained. The illness makes it hard for them to breathe, she said, wiping away tears.

That loss, however, helps her with grieving or worried parents she meets through firefighting and EMT service.

“I know what it feels like,” she said. “To this day, it doesn’t go away.”

She knows what it’s like to be the person relying on someone else’s medical training, and she knows what it’s like to administer care.

It wasn’t long ago that she and Gilbert were at a birthday party and a cardiac arrest call came through 911. They left the party and began chest compressions until the ambulance arrived, giving that person a chance to survive.

“I’m proud of what I do,” she said.

And he reward is pretty simple.

“They’re so thankful that you’re there,” she said.

