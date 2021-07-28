Health & Medicine

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

By PAUL J. WEBER The Associated Press

Susan Wright, Republican candidate for Texas' 6th Congressional District, greets voters outside a polling location during early voting for a special runoff election on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. The runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas is deciding who will fill the remaining term of Rep. Ron Wright, who died in February after contracting COVID-19. Voters on Tuesday, July 27 were choosing between Wright, the widow of the late congressman, and Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator. Wright is a longtime GOP party activist and carries the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. (Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
ARLINGTON, Texas

A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.

Few differences in policy separate the candidates, giving the race in North Texas the feel of a GOP primary. Wright was the leading vote-getter to emerge from a crowded field of nearly two dozen candidates for Texas' 6th Congressional District in May, including getting more than 4,000 votes than runner-up Ellzey.

Ron Wright died just weeks into his second term and remains the only sitting member of Congress who has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Republican Luke Letlow, who won a U.S. House seat in Louisiana, also died in December after contracting the virus but had not yet been sworn into office.

Rep. Julia Letlow, his widow, won a special election to fill the seat in March.

