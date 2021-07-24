Health & Medicine

Kansas coach Bill Self has tested positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan.

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.

Self, who is fully vaccinated, said in a statement on the university's Twitter account Friday that he was “feeling pretty good right now.” He will remain in isolation at his home in Lawrence.

The coach said he had minor symptoms on Thursday and wanted to be tested before he traveled to watch recruits at various tournaments. Two tests confirmed that he was positive for the virus, he said.

Self said he believes he would be in much worse condition if he was not vaccinated.

“If you have not, please get vaccinated so we don’t have to worry about this virus continuing to affect our communities and loved ones," he said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Health & Medicine

Couple accused of reform school abuses released from prison

July 24, 2021 8:47 AM

Health & Medicine

Expectations soar in Cleveland after 2021 playoff appearance

July 24, 2021 8:27 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service