Summer classes move online for some students due to COVID

Summer classes have moved online for some St. Joseph elementary and middle school students because of COVID-19 cases.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Robidoux and Pershing schools will conduct classes virtually through July 1, when summer school ends.

Only about 1 in 5, or 20.6%, of eligible residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Buchanan County, where St. Joseph is located. That's below the statewide average of 37%.

The vaccine is generally available to all people 12 and older. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved any vaccine for younger persons, which has been a cause for increased precautions regarding COVID-19 in an elementary school environment.

“We just took a precautionary measure,” Gabe Edgar, the district’s assistant superintendent, adding that because the district has a remote learning system in place it “really doesn’t make sense to leave those kids in there, potentially at risk.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She said all other summer school locations will remain in-person. Summer sessions already were being conducted only only for high school students.