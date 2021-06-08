Correction: Virus Outbreak-Polio Memories story

This photo of the Yellow Springs News issue from April 28, 1955 that was provided by the Yellow Springs News, shows then second-grader Mike DeWine, center, as he is helped to his polio shot by county health nurse Kathern Lane, left, and Dr. Meinhard Robinow. Tens of millions of today's older Americans lived through the polio epidemic, their childhood summers dominated by concern about the virus. Some parents banned their kids from public swimming pools and neighborhood playgrounds and avoided large gatherings. Some of those from the polio era are sharing their memories with today's youngsters as a lesson of hope for the battle against COVID-19. Soon after polio vaccines became widely available, U.S. cases and death tolls plummeted to hundreds a year, then dozens in the 1960s, and to U.S. eradication in 1979.(Kieth Howard/Yellow Springs News via AP) AP

In a story June 7, 2021, about the polio era compared to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Associated Press erroneously spelled the name of Joaniko Kohchi, director of the Institute for Parenting at Adelphi University. It is Kohchi, not Kochi.