Jaguars DT Tufele, a 4th-round pick, signs rookie contract

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed rookie defensive tackle Jay Tufele on Friday, getting their fourth of nine draft picks under contract.

Pass rusher Jordan Smith (fourth round), tight end Luke Farrell (fifth) and receiver Jalen Camp (sixth) signed earlier this week.

Under the NFL’s rookie slotting system, Tufele was due to get a a four-year deal worth about $4.3 million. The contract includes a signing bonus around $825,700. He will count roughly $866,400 against the salary cap in 2021.

The Jaguars selected Tufele with the first pick in the fourth round (No. 106 overall). He recorded 65 tackles, including 7 1/2 sacks, in two years (2018-19) at USC. He opted out of the 2020 season because several family members contracted COVID-19, including his older sister who was hospitalized in intensive care before making a full recovery.

