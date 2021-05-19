Cooper proposes how to spend latest virus relief aid from DC

North Carolina's governor is set to tell lawmakers how he wants them to spend the billions of additional dollars the federal government has allocated through another COVID-19 relief package.

Gov. Roy Cooper scheduled a Wednesday news conference to unveil his recommendations for North Carolina's share of American Rescue Plan funds.

The state learned last week its portion would be $5.4 billion, with half of the money made available immediately. And that doesn’t include $6 billion that Congress already has told the state how it must be used. Over $3 billion more is also going to local governments.

The Democratic governor and Republican lawmakers worked in tandem last year when they agreed how to spend $3.6 billion in coronavirus relief funds.

The latest tranche from Washington comes as state government coffers are already flush with revenues collected during the economic recovery.