Reds move to 100% capacity in June, Rockies to 70%

Clouds hang over Coors Field as Cincinnati Reds' Mike Moustakas leads off first base during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

The Cincinnati Reds will move to 100% capacity at Great American Ballpark on June 2, and the Colorado Rockies will increase capacity to 70% at Coors Field on June 1.

Cincinnati began the season at 30% and increased to 40% on April 30.

Only Texas among the 30 major league teams began this season at 100% after fans weren't permitted last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Others making the move in-season are Atlanta (starting May 7), Arizona (May 25), Washington (June 11), Philadelphia (June 12), Milwaukee (June 25) and Minnesota (July 5).

In addition, the New York Yankees and Mets are allowed by New York State to go to 100% capacity starting May 19 but only for sections with vaccinated fans.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Rockies said they have been allowed by the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment to increase Coors Field capacity from 21,363 (42.6%) to 35,000 (70%) starting June 1.

Last year’s shortened MLB regular season was played entirely without fans, who were allowed back only for the NL Championship Series and World Series, and then in limited numbers for games moved to the neutral site of Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.