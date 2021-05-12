Beshear: Kentucky sites can vaccinate 12- to 15-year-olds

Kentucky residents ages 12 to 15 will be able to be vaccinated for COVID-19 starting Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved usage of the Pfizer vaccine for people 12 and older. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization for the younger age group came earlier this week.

State vaccination sites will be able to administer the Pfizer vaccines to 12- to 15-year-olds, Beshear said in a news release.

“Starting tomorrow, more Kentuckians will have the opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and further protect themselves and those around them from this dangerous virus,” he said. “We’ve seen new COVID-19 cases decline as more and more vaccines have been administered.”

A parent or guardian must give consent for anyone 12 to 17 to receive the vaccine.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Information about vaccination sites and free transportation options is available at vaccine.ky.gov. Visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to see a list of sites with openings this week.

The state reported 680 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 10 new deaths.