Boy, 10, a hit as league’s first fully blind baseball player

Christopher Yetter, wearing a blue New York Mets jersey with his last name emblazoned in orange on the back, steps up to home plate.

“Big hit Christopher,” the announcer bellows, as the boy strikes a purple ball that makes a beeping sound, and he heads to first base, with another beeping noise growing louder as the player approaches the base.

When he arrives at the base — actually a retrofitted batting tee — he touches a button, and off goes the beeper. The same thing happens as Christopher approaches second and third base.

If you think baseball is hard, imagine playing it blind. That’s what young Christopher is doing, and he’s among the inspirations sponsored by the Miracle League of Lehigh Valley.

The Emmaus youngster is the first totally blind player to participate in the local Miracle League baseball program, according to Kristy McKeever, its executive director.

“It’s just a different need that we have to adapt to,” McKeever said of Christopher. “Just like anything else, we try and make it accessible. Baseball should be accessible to everyone.”

Christopher’s grandmother, Leslie Yetter, said he has been unable to see since birth, living with retinopathy of prematurity. It’s an eye disorder caused by abnormal blood vessel growth in the light-sensitive part of the retina of premature infants, according to the Mayo Clinic. Christopher weighed less than 2 pounds at birth, she said.

Ten-year-old Christopher attends fourth grade at Jefferson Elementary School in Emmaus. His grandmother said he has learned to read via Braille well and enjoys “Harry Potter” books. He took up the piano and has mastered keyboarding, and he spends weekends on his iPad creating stories like “Tommy the Toad,” or “Mike the Monkey.”

“Life is normal; he doesn’t know anything different,” Leslie Yetter said. “People will say, ‘Gosh I feel so bad for him.’ This is normal for him. There’s noting extraordinary; he just does what he needs to do to enjoy life.”

Disabled youngsters like Christopher, she said, don’t have many opportunities to participate in activities with other children. The Miracle League, which has been around about 15 years with about 160 players this season and hundreds of volunteers, offers the boy “some sense of normalcy.”

“They make everyone feel welcome,” she said of the organization, which plays games at Fowler Field in Jaindl Family Park in Heidelberg Township, off Route 309.

Beeping baseball, bases

During his first year playing in 2019, Christopher learned the game with a beeping baseball but without the beeping-sounding bases. He skipped 2020 due to the pandemic, as did other participants, McKeever said. But the family stayed in touch with the league.

“We wanted Chris to locate (the bases) independently,” McKeever said. But the specialized bases were too costly for the local nonprofit to buy, she said.

She turned to her brother, Kevin McKeever, a computer programmer and owner of Solve IT in South Whitehall Township.

“It started with the beeper ball,” Kevin McKeever said. “It was this junky ball that kept exploding. I said, ‘How do we get a new one of these?’ She (Kristy McKeever) said it costs like $100 or $200.”

So Kevin McKeever took a 6-inch purple playground ball, inserted a battery and related equipment, and made it one that beeps. He then built beeping bases by using a batting tee, inserting a 9-volt battery, connector, wiring and a specially rigged circuit board inside the extender portion. Estimated cost: less than $200, excluding labor, he said.

Each tee-base has a small button at the top for Chris to turn off the beeping sound. The entire system is tied to the Miracle League’s giant scoreboard in the outfield.

When Chris comes to the plate, the scoreboard starts beeping the ball, he said. When he connects for a hit, the ball’s beeper turns off, and it sends a signal for the first-base beeper.

“When another player comes up, it knows Chris is going to the next base. It’s designed to work with other people,” ” Kevin McKeever said.

Kevin McKeever’s beeping bases have been a home run; the league posted Chris’ first game April 24 on social media, generating feedback, according to the McKeevers.

‘No one is above their care’

“Last Saturday (April 24) I was really nervous,” Christopher recalled. “I was actually very relieved after the game was over. I was like OK, I made it through the stress of my first game.”

And on Saturday, beneath a cool but bright, sunny sky, Christopher went from a rookie to veteran at the plate and on the basepaths, advancing between the bases with little to no assistance.

“It was pretty cool to be able to see you run by yourself and not have any help,” Leslie Yetter said to her grandson.

The concept of blind baseball is not new. The National Beep Baseball Association, which was formed in 1976, says it provides an adaptive version of the game for anyone with visual disabilities.

Miracle League of Northampton County has used noise-making balls for sight-impaired participants for several years, according to Dan McKinney, its co-director.

The McKeevers would be willing to offer their version of beep baseball to others who work with blind participants.

“We’re hoping we can get the word out there and find more blind kids (and families) who aren’t aware of this, and make their day, too,” he said.

Back at the game, which pitted Christopher’s Mets against the Cubs, the announcer yells, “That’s going to be a base hit. Here comes Christopher (who’s on third based, heading for home). Christopher scores!” Everyone applauds.

The boy and his grandmother head back to the dugout and wait for the game to finish.

Before the game, Leslie Yetter said to Kevin McKeever, “It was completely humbling knowing you spent an entire year creating something for one player. It shows how much each individual player means to these people.

“No one is above their care, commitment or concern.”

